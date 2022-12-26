AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $17,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.67.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

