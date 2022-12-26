Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 145,875 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

