Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

