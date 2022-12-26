Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $201.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

