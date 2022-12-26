Allworth Financial LP Buys 12,356 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

