Allworth Financial LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $206.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

