Allworth Financial LP Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $98.27 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

