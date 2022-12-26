Allworth Financial LP Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

