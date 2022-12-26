Allworth Financial LP Purchases 266 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

