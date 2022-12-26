Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $156.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.