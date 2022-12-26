Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSK. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.