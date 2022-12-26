Allworth Financial LP Sells 386 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $155.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

