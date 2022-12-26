Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
