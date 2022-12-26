Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

