Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.