Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE KD opened at $11.04 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

