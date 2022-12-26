Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

