Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

