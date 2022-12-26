Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.