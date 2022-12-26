Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 2,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in NIKE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

