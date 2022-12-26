Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.34 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

