Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

