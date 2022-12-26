Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

