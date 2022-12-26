Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $40.00 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

