Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

