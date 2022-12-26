Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.10 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

