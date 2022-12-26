Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,398 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 454,028.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 467,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84.

