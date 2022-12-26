Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

NYSE ZTS opened at $145.76 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

