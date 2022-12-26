Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66.8% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

