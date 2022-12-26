Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

