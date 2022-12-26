Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

