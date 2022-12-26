Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $175.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

