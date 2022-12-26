Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,421 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

