Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $573,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 45.7% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 127.9% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $76.61.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

