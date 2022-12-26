Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.