American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 167.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average of $237.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

