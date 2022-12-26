American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

