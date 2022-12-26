Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

