Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.