Bailard Inc. Acquires 12,596 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $141.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

