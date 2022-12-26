Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,484 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.