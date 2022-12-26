Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software Company Profile

Shares of PAYC opened at $305.17 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $429.93. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day moving average of $328.10.

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.