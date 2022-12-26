Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
