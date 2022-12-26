Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

