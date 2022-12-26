Bailard Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VYM opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

