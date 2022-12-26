Bailard Inc. Buys 3,082 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $111.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

