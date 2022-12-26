Bailard Inc. Buys 312 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

