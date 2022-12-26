Bailard Inc. Buys 376 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

