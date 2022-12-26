Bailard Inc. Buys 3,866 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.77 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

