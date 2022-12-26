Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $239.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $241.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

