Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $281.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $690.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

